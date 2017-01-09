Traditional Cable TV or Up and Coming E-Streaming Platforms, Which Is Better

Over 5 years ago, critics had already begun to comply with the “TV is dead” slogan. This is due to the continuous rise in doubts over Cable TV, in comparison to various other competition start-ups popping up, which offered a similar experience, without the usual drawbacks, such as Netflix.

Despite this foresight claiming that TV would be dead by this year, the opposite is true. Cable TV, Satellite TV, and online streaming platforms are in a complicated balance of harmony. Yet Cable TV is still around, the question is which is better, Cable TV or the new streaming platform TV option.

Cost Difference Between Cable TV And Streaming Platforms

Various online streaming platforms often come at a low rate, with benefits of adding beneficiaries to your subscription, which allows multiple people to use your subscription at the same time. For example, Netflix enables up to three people to watch simultaneously (unless you upgrade it further.) This fact alone has seen a large boost in sales for streaming options.

In comparison Cable TV pales, with over-the-top prices, which unfortunately for Cable TV cannot be reduced, due to various operational expenses. These expenses include architectural expenses, airtime to keep live, and so forth.

Portability

Another strong advantage that streaming platforms have over Cable TV is portability. Where Cable TV is normally situated only on a homedevice, such as a lounge television. Netflix or similar platforms can be on any device, whether it is laptop, tablet, smartphone. This, in turn, means that as long as you have an internet connection, you will be able to access your Netflix account from anywhere in the world.

Content Available

This section of the comparison is a rather touchy subject for both parties. In terms of Cable TV, there are often over 300 channels to choose from, which, if you consider it, is a heck a lot of content straight to your house. However, the problem with this, is the majority of the time, over half of these channels won’t even be looked at.

Streaming services have the direct opposite problem, in order to get content onto their platforms, often they have to pay a lot of money to the producers, these means that only select content can be published in a year. However, this content may be smaller, but it contains newer titles, which will still have a long time to go before they premiere on Cable TV.

Audience Size

It is indeed true that Cable TV has a rather wide range, with a wide percentage of American population being subscribers to Cable TV in one form or another, recent years have seen increasingly fearful drops in subscriber numbers for Cable. The peak, which was in 2013, measured almost 7 million views on one channel.

Contradictory to this, as more drop subscriptions, naturally more are picking up on streaming platforms, which means that there are more growth and a chance for expansion on streaming platforms.

The ultimate decision comes down to who you are. Are you a traditionalist, who enjoys the ability to surf through channels, who doesn’t need to watch TV anywhere, but from home? Well, if so then the cable is your best choice. Otherwise, it may be time to consider switching over to streaming platform options.