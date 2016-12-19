Radio Will Never Die And Here Is Why

Radio will never die, that seems strange, doesn’t it? I mean, with all the options for media and entertainment out there, radio is assuredly heading the same direction as Cable TV. There are substitutes such as audio jacks, Spotify, and smart technology, which allows individuals to play their favorite jams, no matter the situation… what is the point of still listening to radio stations?

However, many critics and analysts who broach the topic, come to the same conclusion. This being that radio will remain immortal through the ages. No matter how many substitutes, radio will forever be used, and here is why.

Spend A Day Paying Attention To How Often You Hear Radio Stations

If you had to randomly go up to someone and ask them if they listened to the radio often, the most likely answer would be no (and perhaps that you’re weird, just saying.) However, if you think about it, and pay attention how often do you really listen to the radio.

Let’s say you get into your car, your batteries dead, although it is not the first choice, radio is the supplement for the void. When you walk into various professional organizations, often there is a radio playing in the background, with commenters having fun, and keeping everyone entertained.

Now that you have given it some thought, you will have realized that radio is a materialistic obsession, which is best friends with American society. The reason behind this is the difference between radios, and competition is that radios are a professional source of media.

What we mean by this is imagine you walked into a business meeting, and in the background the speakers were jamming Bob Marley – Smoke 2 Joints, or perhaps you walk into a retail outlet, and all that is playing is heavy metal, you would want to walk out the shop (except for metal heads they would probably stay to enjoy the vibes.) The point remains the same however, radio will forever be a part of our society.

You Stay Updated Constantly

We all get annoyed when our favorite songs are interrupted by commentators on radio stations, that is no lie. However, have you ever considered how useful random comments can be at times? Not only are you able to stay up to date with the latest hottopics, but useful information, such as that new juicy takeaway burger shop opening up, and so forth.

These elements conclude that despite the various competitors that radio stations face, as long as they keep doing what they are doing, they will remain relevant to necessities in modernsociety, and therefore by extension, there will be a demand for eternity.

Don’t believe us? Spend one day actively paying attention to everything you listen to, everything you learn in one normal scheduled day. Through doing this, you will discover what few have, radio is the journey of knowledge through a community.