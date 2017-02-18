The Best Radio Stations Available For You To Listen To

Music is life. This is not just a cliché phrase to throw around, when you give it thought, you will realize that this short phrase packs a hell of a punch. Consider it, when you wake up, normally it is to an alarm, which is a jingle of some sort, some even set their radio stations to wake them up.

Other examples of where music affects our everyday work. When we drive to work, that traffic got you down, turn on the radio station, find a good song, and blast it loud. When you are in the office, in the majority of the cases, there is a radio for background noise – I could keep going on with the list, but I am afraid that this article would get rather boring, rather quicker.

So What Does This Have To Do With The Best Radio Stations In US

Wait you’re still reading? Well, this may seem to make no impact on the subject of discussion. However, considering music is everywhere. It is also important to remember that music, in a way is like therapy. What we mean by this, is the kind of music that you expose yourself to, will play a large role in both your happiness and how you believe the day will progress (the mind works in mysterious ways.)

This is why it is important to be select about the music that you are listening to, positive, upkeeped, and well, epic songs – are the best way to start your day off with a bang for a successful day. That is the reason why we have listed some of the best radio stations that we know of.

WINS-AM The First Of The Best

The first on our list for our top-rated and average best-rated radio stations based in the United States is WINS-AM. This radio station is ideal for those in New York. Whether you are looking for news, traffic, weather, sports, or business updates, this station offers it all. Of course, it also has a few nifty jams to fill in the gaps.

Chicago Joins The Jam With CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago deserves a reward for being one of the most consistent music radio stations out there. What we mean by this is it is consistently awesome! The radio station, similar to others brings daily news, weather, and traffic reports to those listening. However, its main function is entertaining the listener, and keeping them engaged in whatever task they are busy with.

Washington DC, Is Not Only Famous For The White House

Home of the president and world-wonder Washington DC is no stranger when it comes to fantastic, organic radio and news broadcasts. The region is able to join the top list through its radio station WRQX-FM, which has the usual updates but is more famed for its Top 40 weekly list. This list brings you the latest, trendiest, and most absurd songs from around the United States, the right to your radio.

These are just a few of the great radio stations available to all music, and radio lovers. Think about how much you listen to the radio throughout the day. Keep that in mind, and choose from one of these stations, and get the positive vibes rolling.